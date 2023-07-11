You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The American Anthropological Association has named Ady Arguelles-Sabatier its new executive director, effective July 31.

“Anthropology has the power to illuminate the complexities of our world and drive positive change,” Arguelles-Sabatier, currently a Florida International University official, said in the association’s news release. “I am committed to fostering collaboration, amplifying diverse voices and advancing the relevance of anthropology in addressing pressing global challenges. Together with the dedicated members of the AAA, I am eager to embark on this transformative journey and make a lasting impact on the field.”

Most Popular

Next Story

A wizard, dressed in a robe and pointy hat, stands with his hands hovering above a glowing crystal ball.
Opinion
Views
Education as Privilege Laundering

The most powerful contemporary magic is to transform money into “merit,” Musa al-Gharbi writes.

Written By

Ryan Quinn

Found In

Faculty Issues

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot