The American Anthropological Association has named Ady Arguelles-Sabatier its new executive director, effective July 31.

“Anthropology has the power to illuminate the complexities of our world and drive positive change,” Arguelles-Sabatier, currently a Florida International University official, said in the association’s news release. “I am committed to fostering collaboration, amplifying diverse voices and advancing the relevance of anthropology in addressing pressing global challenges. Together with the dedicated members of the AAA, I am eager to embark on this transformative journey and make a lasting impact on the field.”