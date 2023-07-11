You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Monday’s arraignment was canceled for two University of California, San Diego, graduate student researchers and one postdoctoral researcher who allegedly used chalk and possibly other materials on a new building.

Jessica Ng, the postdoctoral researcher and a union member, said last week they were arrested and jailed overnight before the July 4 weekend on charges of felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit a crime.

UC San Diego, without naming any suspects, announced July 4 that its police department had arrested three people “in the felony vandalism of the Marine Conservation and Technology Facility on May 30.” Its statement said, “The vandals used materials other than chalk to deface the walls of the new facility, and those materials seeped into the concrete,” causing over $12,000 of damage.

Campus academic workers have been protesting despite the end of their historic strike in December, saying the UC system isn’t honoring the deals it made to end that walkout.

On Monday, a San Diego County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman wrote in an email that “Today’s scheduled arraignment will not go forward because the case has not been submitted to our office for review. No charges have been filed by the District Attorney’s Office at this time.”

A university spokeswoman said in an email, “UC San Diego Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing,” and again provided the July 4 statement.