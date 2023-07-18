You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

King’s College of New York, a Christian college, announced that it will not be offering classes in the fall.

In an email sent to supporters, the college said, “In connection with this decision, it is with regret we share that our faculty and staff positions will be reduced or eliminated.”

The email added, “We emphasize that this is not a decision to close the King’s College permanently. The Board of Trustees and senior administration will continue to navigate the college’s next steps and contend for King’s future over the coming months.”

King’s faces numerous problems, including accreditation. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education revoked its accreditation, but King’s is appealing.