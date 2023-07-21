Jon H. Larson spent 23 years as president of Ocean County College, and now, after stepping down in June, he’ll stay on the payroll as a part-time consultant for the New Jersey community college, earning $150,000 for a year’s work, according to The Asbury Park Press.

Larson will reportedly work 20 hours a week in his new gig. The former president will also retain his health-care and dental benefits, carry over sick leave and vacation time, and keep his college-issued cellphone, laptop and printer, according to a copy of the contract acquired by the newspaper. He will not have an office or assistant unless his successor—Pamela Monaco, who began on July 1—determines that he needs one.

Monaco will earn an annual salary of $194,636 as president. Hanson earned a base salary of $277,244 in his last year on the job, which concluded on June 30.

Monaco, according to The Asbury Park Press, was “generally aware” that the college was negotiating a contract with her predecessor but did not have the details until she began. While Monaco will decide on Larson’s duties, a written agreement obtained by the newspaper indicates that the ex-president will serve as an adviser and assistant to the college in developing partnerships with universities abroad, including in Egypt, which he could potentially visit, pending approval of the board and Monaco. He will also make appearances at “significant college events.”