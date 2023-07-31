You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Western Illinois University is reinstating scholarships for incoming students of color that it scrapped earlier this month in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action, according to reporting from WBEZ in Chicago.

The public university in Macomb had drawn criticism for its quick decision to eliminate the $1,000 scholarship, which over 300 WIU students were set to receive. They were informed just weeks before the start of classes that the university had decided to cut the funding.

The back-and-forth comes as colleges and universities struggle to navigate the new legal landscape amid widespread uncertainties over the scope of the Supreme Court decision.

A WIU spokesperson told WBEZ that the university decided to reverse course while it awaits further guidance from the U.S. Department of Education. An official with the department’s Office for Civil Rights told higher education leaders at a summit last Wednesday that federal resources should be expected in August.