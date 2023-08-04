You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh will impose layoffs and furloughs and offer early retirement to other employees as part of an effort to close an $18 million deficit, the Associated Press reported.

“We need a new, bold action to reduce expenses,” Oshkosh president Andrew Leavitt said during a Zoom news conference, the AP reported. “Our approach faces reality head-on.”

Leavitt said the university would eliminate about 200 nonfaculty jobs through layoffs and buyouts, and all employees would be required to take furlough days.

A combination of enrollment declines, a long-term tuition freeze imposed through 2021 by state lawmakers and cuts to the University of Wisconsin system’s budget have all contributed to the financial situation at Oshkosh.