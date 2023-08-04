You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh will impose layoffs and furloughs and offer early retirement to other employees as part of an effort to close an $18 million deficit, the Associated Press reported.

“We need a new, bold action to reduce expenses,” Oshkosh president Andrew Leavitt said during a Zoom news conference, the AP reported. “Our approach faces reality head-on.”

Leavitt said the university would eliminate about 200 nonfaculty jobs through layoffs and buyouts, and all employees would be required to take furlough days.

A combination of enrollment declines, a long-term tuition freeze imposed through 2021 by state lawmakers and cuts to the University of Wisconsin system’s budget have all contributed to the financial situation at Oshkosh.

Most Popular

Next Story

Three Western Illinois University students work together in a physics course.
Student Success Academic Life
Scaling Up: Peer-Learning Program Grows Across Colleges

Western Illinois University will expand its academic peer support program for STEM students across campuses and partn

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Regional Public Universities

More from Quick Takes

An aerial view of a green college campus, with a rotunda in the center
Quick Takes
UVA Threads the Needle on Legacy Admissions
An neoclassical brick building stands in the middle of a tree-lined college campus
Quick Takes
UNC Board Changes Admissions, Hiring Policies on Race
A building with neoclassical columns on a campus green lined with trees
Quick Takes
Occidental College Ends Legacy Admissions