Columbia College plans to cut more than 120 jobs and close 17 of its 45 locations across the U.S. to address a budget shortfall at the private institution headquartered in Missouri, KOMU reported.

In all, 122 jobs—some vacant—are expected to be cut, according to KOMU, the local NBC affiliate.

“These very difficult decisions were made after exploring every alternative as we reshape Columbia College,” President David Russell said in a Wednesday news release announcing the cuts. “We believe these important steps will ensure a strong future for CC, with minimal impact or disruption to our students’ academic pursuits.”

Officials noted that budget issues were the result of a declining number of high school graduates, an increasingly competitive online education environment and “evolving student instructional preference” as reasons driving the changes at the nonprofit Christian college.

Columbia College previously laid off 49 employees in February 2020.

