Title
Columbia College Trims Staff
Columbia College, a private nonprofit based in Columbia, Mo., which operates 40 regional campuses, is laying off 49 employees.
Columbia president Scott Dalrymple said that enrollment at the college, and nationally, was down. “It’s a strong economy -- fewer people go back to school,” he said. “These decisions were not made lightly.”
The Missourian and several other local outlets reported that of the 49 employees being let go, 25 work at the main Columbia campus. The college did not share details of which positions were cut.
