A new California law, recently signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, gives financial assistance to California community college students transferring to historically Black colleges and universities, The Root reported.

Assembly Bill 1400, introduced by California Assembly majority leader Isaac Bryan, offers a one-time $5,000 grant to community college students who transfer to one of the 39 HBCUs that have partnerships with the California Community College system. Students who receive the funds must file a statement of intent form that they will return to California, which has no HBCUs, after their studies.

The funding for the grants comes from the College Access Tax Credit Fund, created to incentivize taxpayers to give charitable donations to the Cal Grant B program, which provides nontuition awards to students from low-income backgrounds.

“AB 1400 creatively redirects funds to provide support to California’s students looking to transfer to an HBCU and bring their talents back to California,” Marlene Garcia, executive director of the California Student Aid Commission, said in a statement.