A new logo for the Universities of Wisconsin, née the University of Wisconsin system.

The University of Wisconsin system is changing its name and branding to the Universities of Wisconsin, system president Jay Rothman announced Tuesday, though the system’s legal name will remain the same, because changing that would require an act of legislation.

“This new name rightfully shifts the focus from the System to the Universities that are providing opportunities to the students and families we serve,” Rothman said in a statement. “Our new identity aims to broaden awareness of our universities across the state.”

The system will begin changing the name on websites, letterheads and other messaging materials, a process Rothman said should be complete by 2024.

The announcement comes as the system’s 13 campuses—aside from its flagship in Madison—struggle with steep enrollment declines, state funding challenges and political attacks from conservative legislators opposed to the system’s DEI commitments.