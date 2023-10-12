You have /5 articles left.
The independent panel the National Collegiate Athletic Association uses to adjudicate complex and disputed infractions cases on Wednesday downgraded the seriousness of the violations committed by the University of Kansas in football and men’s basketball.  

The Independent Resolution Panel of the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process found that Kansas’s basketball coaches failed to report impermissible recruiting inducements made to athletes by representatives of apparel companies and that the university’s football program exceeded NCAA limitations on the number of coaches it can employ.

The Kansas case is one of several that flowed from a 2017 scandal involving federal fraud and corruption charges for an alleged scheme to direct athletes to certain institutions and agents in exchange for thousands of dollars’ worth of bribes.

