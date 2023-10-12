You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Episodes, that is.

Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast commemorates its 100th episode with a conversation between Paul Fain, who founded the podcast in 2020, and Doug Lederman, Inside Higher Ed’s editor and the current host.

They discuss The Key’s founding mission of exploring how the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting colleges, employees and students, with a particular focus on “invisible” students who too often fly under the radar of journalists and campus leaders, and some of the compelling issues the podcast has explored.

Listen to the 100th episode here, and find out more about The Key here.