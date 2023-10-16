You have /5 articles left.
Quebec will double tuition beginning next year for students who enroll at its universities from outside the Canadian province as the government seeks to protect and strengthen the French language, the CBC reported.

Tuition will rise from about 9,000 Canadian dollars ($6,600) to about 17,000 CAD ($12,400) for students from other Canadian provinces and to nearly 20,000 CAD ($14,600) for most international students, the CBC reported.

“The measures announced will allow us to recover money that will be used to preserve, promote and enhance the French language in the university system,” the news service quoted Jean-François Roberge, Quebec’s minister of the French language, as saying.

