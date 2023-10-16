You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The co-presidents of Stanford University’s Israeli Student Association told the San Francisco Chronicle that students reported their lecturer blamed the Israel-Hamas war on Zionists, said more people died from colonization than the Holocaust and separated Jewish students from their belongings, saying he was simulating what Jews were doing to Palestinians.

The association co-presidents—who responded to Inside Higher Ed’s interview requests by referring to existing media reports—told the SF Chronicle that they heard this from freshman students in two College 101 classes.

The Chronicle’s article didn’t name the instructor.

In response to interview requests, a Stanford spokeswoman referred Inside Higher Ed to a Wednesday statement that said the university is looking into a report that a “non-faculty instructor … called out individual students in class based on their backgrounds and identities.”

“Academic freedom does not permit the identity-based targeting of students,” the statement said. “The instructor in this course is not currently teaching while the university works to ascertain the facts.”

The spokeswoman, in an email, said, “As this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to identify anyone involved or comment further.”

Hamas’s attack on Israelis and Israel’s retaliation has stoked conflict on campuses in multiple states.