Jackson State University canceled classes Monday after a student was shot and killed on the Mississippi campus Sunday night, WBLT, the local NBC affiliate, reported. 

Multiple news reports said the university’s interim president, Elayne H. Anthony, identified the student as Jaylen Burns and described him as an “ambitious and bright young man” who was involved in various on-campus groups, including the fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha.

Burns was shot around midnight Sunday at the University Pointe Apartment Complex, according to themessenger.com. He was originally from Chicago and was majoring in industrial technology.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police, themessenger.com reported. The news outlet also noted that the shooting was the third to occur at an HBCU in recent weeks. The other incidents took place at Bowie State University and Morgan State University, both in Maryland.

