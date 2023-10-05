You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A gunman opened fire on campus at Morgan State University in Baltimore late Tuesday night, wounding five people between the ages of 18 and 22, four of whom were students. Nobody was killed or sustained life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred during the second night of the historically Black university’s homecoming, following a Mr. and Miss Morgan State coronation ceremony. The university canceled classes Wednesday, and university president David Wilson said the university was reconsidering the rest of the week’s homecoming activities.

“What happened on our campus was such a senseless act of violence perpetrated on our community,” Wilson wrote in a statement.

It was the latest in a series of campus shootings this year, including the mass shooting at Michigan State University in February, which killed three students and seriously injured another five, and the targeted killing of a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in August.

Baltimore police were still looking for suspects as of Wednesday evening. Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters that the victims were not likely the shooter’s intended targets and that they may have gotten caught in the crossfire of a dispute between “two smaller groups.” He also said there was more than one person with a weapon on campus, though it’s unclear how many guns were actually fired.