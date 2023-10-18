You have /5 articles left.
A group of college university leaders, representing private religious universities and major public college systems, on Tuesday released a joint statement condemning Hamas’s attack on Israel in what they described as a message of “moral clarity.”

The statement, drafted by Yeshiva University in New York but supported by the presidents of Baylor University, Dillard University and the University of Notre Dame, among others, is unequivocal in supporting Israel in the conflict that is dividing many campuses and individuals. It is titled “We Stand Together With Israel Against Hamas.”

“The basis of all universities is a pursuit of truth, and it is times like these that require moral clarity,” the statement reads. “Like the fight against ISIS, the fight against Hamas is a fight against evil. We, the presidents and chancellors of universities and colleges across the United States of America and the world, stand with Israel, with the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas’s cruel rule in Gaza, and with all people of moral conscience.”

The chancellors of the City University and State University of New York systems also signed the statement, as did the heads of the United Negro College Fund and the Council of Christian Colleges and Universities. They urged others to join them as signees.

