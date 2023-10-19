You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The Law School Admissions Council is removing the logic games section from the Law School Admission Test starting in August 2024, according to an announcement from the organization Wednesday. It’s one of the most significant changes to the exam in decades.

The change comes from accessibility concerns that were raised in a 2019 lawsuit by a legally blind test taker, who argued that the games section—sometimes referred to as the analytical reasoning portion—heavily disadvantaged the sight impaired because of the importance of drawing diagrams and models to solve the problems. The plaintiff eventually reached a settlement with LSAC, the terms of which included a promise to re-evaluate the section within four years.

LSAC, which develops and administers the LSAT, said the decision was based on “rigorous research” that shows the elimination of the section will have “virtually no impact” on scores or the correlation between them and law school success.

Glen Stohr, lead instructional designer for prelaw programs at the education company Kaplan and a veteran LSAT tutor, wrote in an email that test takers have long viewed the logic games section as the most challenging on the exam. But he warned future test takers not to rejoice prematurely.

“While logical reasoning may initially seem more familiar, the skills it tests are quite challenging, and for many students, require additional practice time to improve,” he wrote.

The logic games section will be replaced with a second logical reasoning section that will include a heightened focus on word problems.