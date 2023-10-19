You have /5 articles left.
New York State is doubling down on artificial intelligence research, investing $20 million to be split between the University at Albany and the State University of New York, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

UAlbany’s portion of the funds will go toward its IBM partnership, to form the Center for Emerging Artificial Intelligence Systems. The center aims to boost the tech talent pipeline and attract companies to the state.

It is the next phase of a planned $200 million investment in AI, which University at Albany president Havidán Rodriguez described last month. The university has already hired 27 AI-focused faculty, including an AI institute director, following a $75 million investment from the state.

The new investment will also go toward building an “AI research group” for SUNY. The 60-member group will focus on SUNY’s AI research, policy, education and workforce development efforts.

“New Yorkers have a constant ambition to place ourselves at the vanguard of what’s driving change and offer opportunities no one else can,” Hochul said in a statement. “AI is fundamentally changing the world we live in, and New York doesn’t just want to get in at the ground floor—we want to set the standard in AI development. With this investment and the creation of the SUNY AI Research Group, we are centering AI within education so we can incubate and foster a brilliant future for New York.”

