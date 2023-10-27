You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Today Inside Higher Ed introduces a new podcast, The Syllabus, exploring the state of campus politics in the wake of the intense conflict in the Middle East. The Syllabus will feature a wide range of perspectives about how the Israel-Hamas war is affecting campus politics and life, and will deal with other issues of campus politics, such as affirmative action and Title IX.

It is hosted by the writer Mark Oppenheimer and produced by the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University, in partnership with Inside Higher Ed.

The first episode of The Syllabus features a conversation with Conor Friedersdorf, a staff writer at The Atlantic. The discussion explores his Oct. 14 article, “Students for Pogroms in Israel,” and other developments.

Listen to the episode here and click here to learn more about The Syllabus.