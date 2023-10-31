You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The Biden administration is taking action to combat antisemitism on college campuses, which has spiked amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security will help track and respond to antisemitic threats, including online threats, according to Government Executive. One hundred cybersecurity advisers and 125 protective security advisers in DHS have been assigned to work directly with colleges.

In addition, the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has revised its complaint form to state that the 1964 Civil Rights Act forbids discrimination against individuals specifically because of their Jewish, Muslim, Sikh or Hindu identity, with the goal of making it easier to file a complaint. The department will host webinars to guide students through the process.

Officials are also meeting with Jewish students and leaders to discuss ways to combat the recent wave of antisemitism on campus, NBC reported. On Monday, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and other Biden administration officials met with the leaders of a number of prominent U.S. Jewish organizations. A roundtable with Jewish students is planned for later this week, and the ED is conducting site visits at institutions across the country.

Reports of antisemitism have nearly quadrupled since this time last year, the Anti-Defamation League reported, while reports of Islamophobia are the highest they’ve been in eight years, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.