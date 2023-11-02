You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A former scientist at the Georgia Institute of Technology has been sentenced to federal prison for a scheme to defraud the university and the Central Intelligence Agency for personal gain, the U.S. attorney’s office for northern Georgia announced Wednesday.

James G. Maloney, who was chief scientist at the Georgia Tech Research Institute, pleaded guilty in May to conspiring with two former colleagues at the institution to charge about $200,000 in personal expenses to a university credit card and to a classified contract funded by the CIA. The men also covered up their financial misdeeds to mislead Georgia Tech auditors, the federal officials said.

Maloney was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of nearly $2 million.

Most Popular

Next Story

A robotic hand holds a stack of books, with the bottom book reading "AI" on its spine.
Tech & Innovation Libraries
AI, the Next Chapter for College Librarians

Librarians have lived through the disruptions of fax machines, websites and Wikipedia, and now they are bracing to do

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

More from Quick Takes

A brown-haired woman at a podium in front of a blue screen
Quick Takes
Scientists Rebuke U.K. Leader’s ‘Woke Science’ Comments
A logo that says universities of wisconsin
Quick Takes
University of Wisconsin System Rebrands
View of the court during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Quick Takes
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record—in the Stands