A former scientist at the Georgia Institute of Technology has been sentenced to federal prison for a scheme to defraud the university and the Central Intelligence Agency for personal gain, the U.S. attorney’s office for northern Georgia announced Wednesday.

James G. Maloney, who was chief scientist at the Georgia Tech Research Institute, pleaded guilty in May to conspiring with two former colleagues at the institution to charge about $200,000 in personal expenses to a university credit card and to a classified contract funded by the CIA. The men also covered up their financial misdeeds to mislead Georgia Tech auditors, the federal officials said.



Maloney was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of nearly $2 million.