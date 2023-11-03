You have /5 articles left.
Parchment, a digital transcript and credential platform, will be acquired by Instructure, which makes the learning management software Canvas, for a projected $795 million, the companies announced this week.

Instructure’s news release said the purchase would enable the combined company to “provide a set of solutions that connect learners, institutions, and employers across a learner’s journey—from the first search for a course or program to employment.”

Instructure is the latest education technology provider positioning itself to be a lifelong learning company, providing not just education and training offerings through its institutional customers but also tracking them into and through employment.

