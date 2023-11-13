You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A judge has preliminarily approved a $1.25 million settlement in a class action lawsuit filed by former Mills College students who said they were misled by university officials’ claims that they would compete their degrees at no extra cost after Mills merged with Northeastern University, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The former women’s college in Oakland, Calif., became Northeastern’s 10th campus last year. The plaintiffs said they were not informed that Mills would offer its last degrees in 2022, at which point the campus, Mills College at Northeastern University, eliminated all programs not already offered by Northeastern, leaving students in the lurch.

Students planning to graduate in 2023 said they were unable to do so when their programs were eliminated; they also missed transfer deadlines and lost thousands of dollars in tuition money. The universities both denied misleading students and said they had attempted to help them find solutions.

The lawsuit covers 408 students, The Mercury News reported, who will receive about $1,600 each. The remaining money will go to attorneys’ fees.