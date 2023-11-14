You have /5 articles left.
A Louisiana Tech University student allegedly stabbed four people on campus Monday in what officials are calling a “random act of violence,” ABC News reported.

The four victims—one graduate student and three nonstudents—had just left the campus recreation center when the suspect, Jacoby Johnson, attacked them around 9 a.m., according to the university.

One of the victims remains hospitalized in critical condition; two are in stable but serious condition, and one refused treatment.

Johnson, who fled the scene but was apprehended minutes later by campus police, was also hospitalized, the university reported.

