An employee of Prairie View A&M University was shot and killed on campus by a former employee, according to a message to the campus community from President Tomikia LeGrande.

Kendrick Wilder, 31, was working on a campus farm Monday morning when a former co-worker drove up and allegedly shot him multiple times, Chron.com reported.

The shooting led to a temporary shelter-in-place order at the Texas HBCU. University police tried to revive Wilder at the scene but were unsuccessful.

The suspect, Devon Elliott Rhodes, was arrested on campus and charged with murder.

“I am devastated by the loss of life on the farm of our main campus, a place where we conduct the important work of teaching, research, and mentoring, and moreover, a place that is symbolic of our connection and concerted efforts to uplift and positively impact our community,” LeGrande wrote. “Violent acts, such as this one, are far too commonplace in our society. While it is impossible to predict what can occur, we can, and we must do our best to be prepared … Please know that we will work vigilantly to elevate the safety of the Prairie View A&M campus community by strengthening approaches for alerts and responses to impending danger.”