This week’s episode of The Syllabus, from the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University and Inside Higher Ed, features a discussion with David French, a New York Times columnist Raphi Gold, about what he calls the "moral collapse" at Liberty University and what it says about the state of Christian higher education.

The Syllabus is hosted by the writer Mark Oppenheimer.

Listen to the episode here, listen to previous episodes of The Syllabus here or subscribe to The Syllabus on Spotify or other podcast platforms.