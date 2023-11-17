You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

This week’s episode of The Syllabus, from the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University and Inside Higher Ed, features a discussion with David French, a New York Times columnist Raphi Gold, about what he calls the "moral collapse" at Liberty University and what it says about the state of Christian higher education.

The Syllabus is hosted by the writer Mark Oppenheimer.

Listen to the episode here, listen to previous episodes of The Syllabus here or subscribe to The Syllabus on Spotify or other podcast platforms.

Most Popular

Next Story

Close-up of a student sitting in a room reading a book with lines of chairs and a few people of different ages sitting and waiting
Opinion
Blogs University of Venus
Nontraditional Students Still Feel Left Out: And 3 Ways to Enhance Inclusion in Higher Education

Internationally, student health and well-being are impacted.

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

More from Quick Takes

A college campus
Quick Takes
Kansas Colleges Briefly Drop Application Fees
Nikki Haley, in a white suit, stands next to Ron DeSantis, who is wearing a dark suit and blue tie. Both are at podiums.
Quick Takes
Republican Presidential Candidates Criticize Colleges’ Response to Israel-Hamas War
A brown-haired woman at a podium in front of a blue screen
Quick Takes
Scientists Rebuke U.K. Leader’s ‘Woke Science’ Comments