You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has chosen four colleges and universities to play host to the presidential and vice presidential debates for next fall’s general election.

The first presidential debate will take place at Texas State University at San Marcos on Sept. 16, 2024. The chancellor of the Texas State University System, Brian McCall, said in a news release that it was “fitting” that the only Texas university to have graduated a U.S. president (Lyndon Baines Johnson) would stage a debate.

Lafayette College will play host to the sole vice presidential debate on Wednesday, Sept. 25. “We are delighted to open our campus for this important part of our nation’s democratic process and help bring this debate to the American electorate,” the Pennsylvania college’s president, Nicole Hurd, said in a news release.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

The second presidential debate will be held on Oct. 1 at Virginia State University, which will become the first historically black college or university to stage a general election debate, Virginia State said in a news release. “We are honored and grateful to have been chosen as a host for a 2024 presidential debate,” said President Makola M. Abdullah. “This is a historic moment for our university and for HBCUs nationwide.”

The University of Utah will play host to the third and last debate on Oct. 9.