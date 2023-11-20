You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A majority of college and university presidents believe the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to restrict consideration of race in admissions will limit the number of students from underrepresented minority groups in higher education—but most believe their own campus will be able to maintain its current level of diversity, a survey by Inside Higher Ed and Hanover Research finds.

