An unspecified security threat prompted City College of New York to shut down Tuesday afternoon, according to a message from the president's office.

“Due to a threat to the City College campus, and out of an abundance of caution, CCNY will close today, Tuesday, November 21st at 1 PM,” the message read. “If you are on campus, please depart the campus promptly. If you have not arrived on campus yet, please do not come to the campus, and please note that all buildings will be closed.”

The campus, part of the City University of New York (CUNY) system, is scheduled to re-open Wednesday as planned, though classes are not in session.