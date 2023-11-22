You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

An unspecified security threat prompted City College of New York to shut down Tuesday afternoon, according to a message from the president's office.

“Due to a threat to the City College campus, and out of an abundance of caution, CCNY will close today, Tuesday, November 21st at 1 PM,” the message read. “If you are on campus, please depart the campus promptly. If you have not arrived on campus yet, please do not come to the campus, and please note that all buildings will be closed.”

The campus, part of the City University of New York (CUNY) system, is scheduled to re-open Wednesday as planned, though classes are not in session.

Most Popular

Next Story

A young man works with his laptop open using a pencil and notebook, studying in a common area during the daytime.
Student Success Life After College
Career Prep Tip: Teach Students to Work Alongside AI

Students want more guidance around using artificial intelligence, and at Student Success US, career services professi

Written By

Susan H. Greenberg

More from Quick Takes

A columned brick campus hall surrounded by trees
Quick Takes
UNC Wilmington Penalized for Exceeding Out-of-State Cap
A college campus
Quick Takes
Kansas Colleges Briefly Drop Application Fees
Nikki Haley, in a white suit, stands next to Ron DeSantis, who is wearing a dark suit and blue tie. Both are at podiums.
Quick Takes
Republican Presidential Candidates Criticize Colleges’ Response to Israel-Hamas War