You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate student charged with fatally shooting his adviser has been declared mentally unfit to stand trial, the Associated Press reported.

The student, 34-year-old Tailei Qi, is accused of killing associate professor Zijie Yan in a science building on the campus in August. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

According to Orange County Superior Court judge Alyson Grine, two separate psychiatric evaluations showed that Qi likely suffers from schizophrenia, which makes it difficult for him to understand the charges against him and the court proceedings—even with the help of a Mandarin interpreter.

Most Popular

“Qi demonstrated delusional thinking, experienced auditory hallucinations, engaged in self-harm in the detention center, showed fragmented thought processes that impeded his communication,” Judge Grine said.

She ruled that he will be committed to a regional hospital for mental health treatment. Doctors will be required to notify the authorities if Qi’s condition improves.

Yan was shot multiple times on Aug. 28 in his office in Caudill Labs. Within two hours of the attack, Chapel Hill police arrested Qi, who was a member of Yan’s research group. No gun has been recovered.

Next Story

Two people shake hands in front of a young woman at a table with books and papers
Opinion
Career Advice Teaching
Partnering to Train Ph.D.s to Teach

Jonathan Shapiro Anjaria and Nicholas Papas describe the powerful synergy that can occur between scholarship-oriented

Written By

Susan H. Greenberg

More from Quick Takes

A columned brick campus hall surrounded by trees
Quick Takes
UNC Wilmington Penalized for Exceeding Out-of-State Cap
A college campus
Quick Takes
Kansas Colleges Briefly Drop Application Fees
Nikki Haley, in a white suit, stands next to Ron DeSantis, who is wearing a dark suit and blue tie. Both are at podiums.
Quick Takes
Republican Presidential Candidates Criticize Colleges’ Response to Israel-Hamas War