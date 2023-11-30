You have /5 articles left.
This week’s episode of the Syllabus podcast, from the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University and Inside Higher Ed, features a conversation with Robert Vitalis, a free speech absolutist who is finding himself at odds with colleagues and friends on the right and the left.

Vitalis, a professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, both defends the Palestine Writes conference against charges that it was antisemitic and insists that his friends on the left acknowledge “that Hamas committed these atrocities.”

“I hope to get out of here in May,” he says, “because I don’t believe I can teach my subject anymore.”

Listen to the episode here, listen to previous episodes of The Syllabus here or subscribe to The Syllabus on Spotify or other podcast platforms.

A jar of change, labeled with the word "Retirement," next to a clock.
Opinion
Views
A Dignified Retirement

Much more data are needed to help bring about equitable benefits for adjunct faculty, Adrianna Kezar and Jordan Harpe

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Academic Freedom

