This week’s episode of the Syllabus podcast, from the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University and Inside Higher Ed, features a conversation with Robert Vitalis, a free speech absolutist who is finding himself at odds with colleagues and friends on the right and the left.

Vitalis, a professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, both defends the Palestine Writes conference against charges that it was antisemitic and insists that his friends on the left acknowledge “that Hamas committed these atrocities.”

“I hope to get out of here in May,” he says, “because I don’t believe I can teach my subject anymore.”

