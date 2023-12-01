You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Several universities in Utah are challenging a state panel’s determination that contracts laying out the terms of college athletes’ compensation for use of their name, image and likeness must be made public, The Deseret News reported.

The State Records Committee in October sided with the newspaper in ruling that the contracts—which govern how much athletes can be paid by companies and other groups for use of their name, image and likeness—are not “education records” protected by the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which shields transcripts and other records related to students’ educations. The state panel based its decision largely on the fact that the institutions do not “maintain” the records, as the federal law requires; the contracts are shared with them for review, but they do not produce or control the documents.

The panel ruled that Utah’s Government Records Access and Management Act, or GRAMA, mandated their release.

Most Popular

“It seems axiomatic that an athlete signing a contract to exploit his or her name, image, and likeness into the marketplace for pecuniary gain loses an expectation of privacy,” the panel ruled.

The five universities—Southern Utah, Utah State, Utah Valley and Weber State Universities, and the University of Utah—appealed the committee’s decision to a state court.

Next Story

A man wearing a lab coat and a gloves holds up a paper covered in words and graphs but blocked by the word "rejected" in red.
Faculty Issues Books & Publishing
Worries of Harm Lead to Scientific Censorship

The authors of a new paper make recommendations for reducing scientific censorship by improving transparency in the p

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Athletics

More from Quick Takes

A columned brick campus hall surrounded by trees
Quick Takes
UNC Wilmington Penalized for Exceeding Out-of-State Cap
A college campus
Quick Takes
Kansas Colleges Briefly Drop Application Fees
Nikki Haley, in a white suit, stands next to Ron DeSantis, who is wearing a dark suit and blue tie. Both are at podiums.
Quick Takes
Republican Presidential Candidates Criticize Colleges’ Response to Israel-Hamas War