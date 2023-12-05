You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Benoit-Antoine Bacon, president and vice chancellor of Carleton University, in Ottawa, has been selected as president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia.

Ron Cole, interim president of Allegheny College, in Pennsylvania, has been named president on a permanent basis.

Yancy Freeman, vice chancellor for enrollment management and student affairs at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, has been appointed as chancellor at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Most Popular

Stacia (Stacy) Haynie, executive vice president and provost and chief academic officer at Louisiana State University, has been chosen as president of Midwestern State University, in Texas.

Ray Jayawardhana, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Cornell University, in New York, has been selected as provost at Johns Hopkins University, in Maryland.

Ted Lewis, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Bluefield State University, in West Virginia, has been chosen as president of Bluefield State’s Beckley campus.

Kimberly McLeod, vice president of economic and academic development at Texas A&M University–Commerce, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Clayton State University, in Georgia.

Next Story

A woman in a cap and gown going up the stairs
Students Retention
College Completion Rates Remain Stagnant

After years of incremental but steady growth, six-year completion rates have been at a standstill since 2020.

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Executive Leadership

More from Quick Takes

A columned brick campus hall surrounded by trees
Quick Takes
UNC Wilmington Penalized for Exceeding Out-of-State Cap
A college campus
Quick Takes
Kansas Colleges Briefly Drop Application Fees
Nikki Haley, in a white suit, stands next to Ron DeSantis, who is wearing a dark suit and blue tie. Both are at podiums.
Quick Takes
Republican Presidential Candidates Criticize Colleges’ Response to Israel-Hamas War