The Education Department is investigating alleged discrimination involving shared ancestry at five more colleges and universities, according to its updated list of open inquiries.

Montana State University, Tulane University, Union College in New York, the University of Cincinnati and Santa Monica College are now under investigation along with eight other institutions. The department doesn’t say what specific allegations its Office for Civil Rights is looking into. Opening an investigation doesn’t mean that the agency has made any decision about the case.

The Education Department has seen an influx of complaints alleging antisemitism or Islamophobia on college campuses since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in early October, and it started publicly listing institutions under investigation in mid-November.

Since October, the agency has opened a total of 21 investigations at either K-12 school districts or institutions of higher education.

The investigations focus on possible violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires federally funded institutions to protect students from discrimination based on race, color or national origin. The Education Department has said this includes Jews, Muslims and other ethnic or religious groups with “shared ancestry.”