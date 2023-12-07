You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A gunman killed three people on the University of Nevada at Las Vegas campus Wednesday afternoon, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. A fourth victim was being treated at a local hospital, according to police.

The suspected gunman, who was killed in a shoot-out with police, was a 67-year-old professor who had unsuccessfully applied for a job at UNLV, ABC News reported. He had previously worked at colleges in North Carolina and Georgia.

The victims killed were reportedly faculty or staff members, according to ABC.

Most Popular

Campus police officers responded to reports of shots being fired at Beam Hall, which houses the business school, at approximately 11:45 a.m. local time.

The university sent a campuswide text alert: “Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH. This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” it read.

Roughly half an hour later, additional shots were fired at the student union, the Review-Journal reported.

“This tragic event on the campus of our sister institution UNLV is deeply painful as we recognize that a threat to one is a threat to us all,” Nevada State University president DeRionne Pollard wrote in a letter that was posted on X. “We are reminded, once again, that our community is not immune to the violence we see around the world.”

The UNLV campus will remain closed for the rest of the week, police said.

Next Story

Sophomore students at Carleton College attend a banquet dinner, sitting at round tables with white tablecloths in a large meeting space.
Student Success Life After College
Program Innovation: Sowing Seeds for Sophomore Success

Career development staff at Carleton College reimagined their program geared at second-year students to enhance the e

Written By

Johanna Alonso

More from Quick Takes

A columned brick campus hall surrounded by trees
Quick Takes
UNC Wilmington Penalized for Exceeding Out-of-State Cap
A college campus
Quick Takes
Kansas Colleges Briefly Drop Application Fees
Nikki Haley, in a white suit, stands next to Ron DeSantis, who is wearing a dark suit and blue tie. Both are at podiums.
Quick Takes
Republican Presidential Candidates Criticize Colleges’ Response to Israel-Hamas War