A gunman killed three people on the University of Nevada at Las Vegas campus Wednesday afternoon, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. A fourth victim was being treated at a local hospital, according to police.

The suspected gunman, who was killed in a shoot-out with police, was a 67-year-old professor who had unsuccessfully applied for a job at UNLV, ABC News reported. He had previously worked at colleges in North Carolina and Georgia.

The victims killed were reportedly faculty or staff members, according to ABC.

Campus police officers responded to reports of shots being fired at Beam Hall, which houses the business school, at approximately 11:45 a.m. local time.

The university sent a campuswide text alert: “Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH. This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” it read.

Roughly half an hour later, additional shots were fired at the student union, the Review-Journal reported.

“This tragic event on the campus of our sister institution UNLV is deeply painful as we recognize that a threat to one is a threat to us all,” Nevada State University president DeRionne Pollard wrote in a letter that was posted on X. “We are reminded, once again, that our community is not immune to the violence we see around the world.”

The UNLV campus will remain closed for the rest of the week, police said.