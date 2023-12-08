You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Moody’s Investors Service has projected a “stable” outlook for higher education in 2024.

The report, issued Thursday, projects that “revenue gains will materialize across multiple sources as the residual impacts of the pandemic wane” and “expense growth will moderate as inflation cools, preventing further deterioration in operating performance for most of the sector.”

Moody’s projected sectorwide revenue growth of 4 percent in its 2024 outlook.

Most Popular

“The outlook could move to positive if revenue growth significantly overtakes expenses, supported by material strengthening across multiple sources. A negative outlook could materialize if revenue stagnates and expense growth fails to slow, leading to further erosion in sectorwide operating performance,” a spokesperson for Moody’s wrote in a news release.

The report comes two days after Fitch Ratings projected enrollment and financial challenges will likely increase in 2024, which “could weaken operating margins and strain financial flexibility.” While Moody’s offers a “stable” outlook for 2024, Fitch expects pressures to “intensify.”

Next Story

A football player in a red jersey and helmet throws a football across a field of other players as a crowd looks on
Admissions Traditional-Age
Seeking an Enrollment Hail Mary, Small Colleges Look to Athletics

As enrollment challenges compound for small liberal arts colleges, some are betting big on new athletics programs, ho

Written By

Josh Moody

Found In

Financial Health

More from Quick Takes

A blonde woman sitting at a panel
Quick Takes
Penn’s Magill Faces Fallout From Antisemitism Hearing
Virginia Foxx, a white woman with short white hair, stands at a podium in a blue blazer.
Quick Takes
House Education Panel to Investigate Harvard, Penn, MIT
A columned brick campus hall surrounded by trees
Quick Takes
UNC Wilmington Penalized for Exceeding Out-of-State Cap