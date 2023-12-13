You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Another six universities are under investigation for alleged discrimination involving shared ancestry, according to the Education Department’s updated list of open inquiries.

The department said Tuesday that it’s now investigating complaints against Rutgers University; the University of California, San Diego; the University of Washington; Whitman College in Washington; Stanford University; and the University of California, Los Angeles. Tuesday’s update brings the total of investigations opened since the start of the Israel-Hamas war to 27. Nineteen of them involve a college or university.

The department has seen an influx of complaints alleging antisemitism or Islamophobia since the war began in early October, and it started publicly listing institutions under investigation in mid-November.

The department’s list doesn’t say what specific allegations its Office for Civil Rights is looking into. But the investigations focus on possible violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires federally funded institutions to protect students from discrimination based on race, color or national origin. The Education Department has said this includes Jews, Muslims and members of other ethnic or religious groups with “shared ancestry.”