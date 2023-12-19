You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Republicans on the House Education and Workforce Committee say the Biden administration’s decision to push back the release on new regulations aimed in part at combating antisemitism on campuses is “appalling.”

The rules were initially expected in December 2022 but were delayed to this month. Now, the Biden administration is saying they won’t be released until next December, according to its updated regulatory agenda.

The Education Department is planning to propose regulations that would amend Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to implement a Trump-era executive order on antisemitism and address how the federal law applies to harassment and other discrimination based on shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.

The latest delay “is particularly egregious in the face of increased anti-Jewish hatred sweeping across American schools and college campuses which deserves action from the department now, not later,” the committees’ Republicans wrote in a letter Monday to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

The lack of regulations in this area “left institutions of higher education and schools unprepared for and unwilling to address the fires of antisemitism that have swept campuses this fall,” they wrote.

The committee wants more information about the delay by the end of this month.