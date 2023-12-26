You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The U.S. Education Department has added George Mason University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to the list of colleges and universities it is investigating for alleged discrimination based on shared ancestry.

In updating the list, the department does not say what possible violations it is investigating under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires federally funded institutions to protect students from discrimination based on race, color or national origin. 

Like many campuses, UNC-Chapel Hill has been the site of numerous protests and sit-ins by students over the Israel-Hamas conflict, and pro-Palestinian students have accused the university's administration of a "hostile climate" and Islamaphobia.

Most Popular

George Mason, according to news reports, has faced accusations of permitting antisemitic behavior (in the tearing down of posters about hostages held by Hamas) and of allegedly deleting emails from pro-Palestinian students who were critical of a statement by the university's president.

The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has seen an influx in complaints alleging antisemitism or Islamophobia on college campuses since the Israel-Hamas war began in early October. Since then, the department has opened dozens of investigations into complaints about a K-12 school district or a college. The agency began publicly listing institutions under investigation in mid-November.

Next Story

The campus of Grand Canyon University showing the front of an arena and a large electronic sign
Government Student Aid Policy
U.S. Trade Commission Accuses Grand Canyon of Deceptive Advertising

The FTC said the university deceived prospective doctoral students.

 

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

More from Quick Takes

Gate to college campus
Quick Takes
Harvard Early Applications Take a Dive
A man in a suit stands at a podium flanked by supporters and an American flag. A sign on the front of the podium says "Defunding discrimination."
Quick Takes
Oklahoma Governor Orders DEI Cuts
A state capitol building lit up at night
Quick Takes
Fallout From Wisconsin System’s Failed Deal