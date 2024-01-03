You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Mario K. Castillo, chief operating officer and general counsel at the Lone Star College system, in Texas, has been named chancellor there.

Prabu David, dean of the College of Communication and vice provost for faculty and academic staff development at Michigan State University, has been selected as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Rochester Institute of Technology, in New York.

Shawn Dixon, chair of the department of applied technologies at Cape Fear Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed provost of the college’s North Campus.

Most Popular

David Hilmey, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at St. Bonaventure University, in New York, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs there.

Jenny Martinez, dean of the law school at Stanford University, in California, has been named provost there.

Toneyce Randolph, vice president for academic affairs at Clinton College, in South Carolina, has been appointed provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Morris Brown College, in Georgia.

Next Story

A laptop with an error message
Admissions Traditional-Age
The New FAFSA Is Here. Or Is It?

After a frustrating year of delays, the new federal aid application launched Dec. 30.

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Executive Leadership

More from Quick Takes

Gate to college campus
Quick Takes
Harvard Early Applications Take a Dive
A man in a suit stands at a podium flanked by supporters and an American flag. A sign on the front of the podium says "Defunding discrimination."
Quick Takes
Oklahoma Governor Orders DEI Cuts
A state capitol building lit up at night
Quick Takes
Fallout From Wisconsin System’s Failed Deal