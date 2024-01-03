You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Mario K. Castillo, chief operating officer and general counsel at the Lone Star College system, in Texas, has been named chancellor there.

Prabu David, dean of the College of Communication and vice provost for faculty and academic staff development at Michigan State University, has been selected as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Rochester Institute of Technology, in New York.

Shawn Dixon, chair of the department of applied technologies at Cape Fear Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed provost of the college’s North Campus.

David Hilmey, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at St. Bonaventure University, in New York, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs there.

Jenny Martinez, dean of the law school at Stanford University, in California, has been named provost there.

Toneyce Randolph, vice president for academic affairs at Clinton College, in South Carolina, has been appointed provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Morris Brown College, in Georgia.