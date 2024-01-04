You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology president Sally Kornbluth announced Wednesday she would implement four “New steps for a new year” to address the challenges facing the campus amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The measures are designed to evaluate and improve systems on campus regarding student disciplinary processes, free expression and DEI programs and will include a quality-of-life survey for students and employees.

Kornbluth outlined the steps in a letter to the campus community the day after Harvard University president Claudine Gay resigned over mounting allegations of plagiarism and widespread condemnation of her performance at last month’s congressional hearing on campus antisemitism. Kornbluth appeared at the Dec. 5 hearing alongside Gay and University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill, who resigned a few days later.

In the letter, Kornbluth also highlighted the efforts campus leaders have made in terms of “listening seriously, rebuilding trust and caring for our community.”

“I’m working to use every lever available to address conflict on our campus, enhance the tenor of our discourse and help us find improved ways to live and work together here at MIT,” she wrote. “I hope you will each reflect on what you can do to help.”