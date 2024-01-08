You have /5 articles left.
This week’s episode of the Syllabus podcast features a conversation with Jacques Berlinerblau, an MSNBC commentator and professor at Georgetown University. The Syllabus podcast is from the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University and Inside Higher Ed.

In the conversation with host Mark Oppenheimer, Berlinerblau explains his concerns about the potential for campus protests to disrupt learning for students and the need for institutions to balance free speech with their institutional missions.

Listen to the episode here, listen to previous episodes of The Syllabus here or subscribe to The Syllabus on Spotify or other podcast platforms.

