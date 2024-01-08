You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Norwich University president Mark Anarumo is out after three years leading the private military college in Vermont, a decision that Anarumo told VTDigger was “mutual.”

University officials have been tight-lipped about his departure.

“​​President Anarumo is on leave and may not return to work … We cannot discuss the specifics of the president’s leave. We will provide information on an as needed basis,” provost and dean of the faculty Karen Gaines told the news outlet, stating that personnel matters are confidential.

Anarumo told VTDigger he was placed on paid administrative leave to provide continuity and allow him time to prepare for an out-of-state move, with his departure details still to be finalized.

“It was time to go for various reasons,” he added, alluding to the challenges of running a “small school in New England” during a time when demographic pressures are significant; many institutions in the region have struggled with downward enrollment trends in recent years.