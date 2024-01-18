You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

This week’s episode of the Syllabus podcast features Danielle Holley, president of Mount Holyoke College. The Syllabus podcast is from the Office of Open Learning at American Jewish University and Inside Higher Ed.

In the conversation with host Mark Oppenheimer, Holley discusses the complexities of defining hate speech versus protected free speech, the intrusive nature of technology on campus and being a women’s college in an age when there are self-identified men on campus.

Listen to the episode here, listen to previous episodes of The Syllabus here or subscribe to The Syllabus on Spotify or other podcast platforms.