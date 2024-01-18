You have /5 articles left.
The president of Loyola University Maryland has formally acknowledged the university’s historical connections to slavery, according to a university spokesman.

Terrence M. Sawyer made the announcement Wednesday at a private event on Loyola's campus in Baltimore, the spokesman said. The university also released a 40-page report outlining how Loyola benefited from slavery.

The institution's administrators formed a task force in 2021 to guide a universitywide examination of Loyola’s historical connections to slavery and the present-day consequences “so we could address those issues and move forward together as a community,” Sawyer told The Baltimore Banner.

“Although we cannot change the past, we must understand the full impact of past events and actions to be able to move forward,” Sawyer said. “As a Jesuit, Catholic university, we must always seek truth, honestly engage with our past—as difficult as that can be—and respond with continued action as we work to create a more hope-filled future.”

