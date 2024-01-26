You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Florida Career College, a for-profit institution whose ability to tap federal financial aid funds was cut off by the U.S. Education Department in April, will formally close its doors by Feb. 15 after teaching out all remaining students in its programs, a spokesman confirmed Thursday.

The institution stopped enrolling new students last April, after the federal government denied its application to continue awarding federal financial aid, citing evidence that it had violated regulations governing the ability of students without a high school diploma to benefit from postsecondary education, among other concerns.

The Florida Career College spokesman said the institution had remained open since April to give its existing students the chance to finish their programs.