You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Harvard University turned over 1,032 pages of documents to the House Education and Workforce Committee, which didn’t satisfy the panel, CNN reported Monday.

The documents, all of which are publicly available, were sent as part of the committee’s ongoing investigation into antisemitism at Harvard. The committee is also investigating other institutions, including the University of Pennsylvania, but Harvard was the first to receive a formal request for documents. The batch of documents sent last week includes handbooks and policies for various schools at Harvard as well as letters and a complaint filed in a federal lawsuit that outline incidents of antisemitism, according to a list provided to Inside Higher Ed by a committee spokesman.

The committee’s letter detailed 24 separate requests, several of which had subparts. The committee sought data on Harvard’s budget and foreign funding sources; documents and internal communications about all antisemitic incidents since January 2021; documents showing Harvard’s disciplinary processes or responses to hate crimes, discrimination, bias or harassment; and information about diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the university.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

Harvard received the request Jan. 9 and had until Jan. 23 to comply.

North Carolina representative Virginia Foxx, the committee’s Republican chairwoman, called the response “woefully inadequate” last week and threatened to subpoena Harvard. Interviewed by CNN, she said she’s hoping a subpoena won’t be needed. Harvard officials have said they are committed to cooperating with the committee.

“We thought Harvard would take this more seriously,” Foxx told CNN.