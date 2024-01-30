You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Vermont College of Fine Arts, which moved its low-residency programs out of state and sold off several campus buildings in 2023, is seeking a buyer, local newspaper Seven Days reported Sunday.

Interim president Andrew Ramsammy told Seven Days that he hopes to raise enrollment and donations and find a partner institution that can strengthen the college, which moved its low-residency graduate programs to Colorado College and Susquehanna University last year.

“I want folks to see what we’re trying to do, which is preserve VCFA through the long term,” he told the newspaper. “It was a hard decision to announce we’re closing our campus, because there is a very strong connection to the campus and a sense of place. But as new students come in to VCFA, they are creating their own new experiences in Colorado, at Susquehanna.”

The college currently has about 235 full-time students, according to the president.

VCFA is seeking a buyer as many small institutions across New England have struggled with demographic challenges in recent years, with enrollment trending down and prompting closures and mergers across the region. Goddard College, also located in Vermont, recently announced plans to go online-only, at least temporarily, due in part to inflation and rising campus maintenance costs.