You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The Virginia House of Representatives unanimously approved legislation Tuesday banning legacy admissions at public colleges and universities, joining the state Senate, which unanimously passed an identical bill last week.

Governor Glenn Youngkin is likely to sign the legislation, spokesman Christian Martinez told The Virginia Mercury.

“The governor will review any legislation that comes to his desk but believes admission to Virginia’s universities and colleges should be based on merit,” he said.